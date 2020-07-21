1. Planning and Zoning Commission Member Bob Kunshek reported to the council that the P&Z Commission had approved Ryan Bloom as its new chairman and Brian Hunt as its new vice chairman, and that Jayme Mjelde had been appointed P&Z secretary and Sarah Shipman as the alternate secretary.

2. Mayor David Fornelli noted that Dennis Gatewood was stepping down from the city’s public recreation board after 23 years and nominated Mjelde as Gatewood’s replacement, which the council approved.

3. The council approved a sidewalk and drainage project along Lanyon Street.

4. There was a COVID-19 update scheduled on the council agenda but no one had any new information to share about the coronavirus pandemic.

5. The council had a work session to discuss the city’s 2021 budget. A final hearing on the budget is scheduled for Aug. 17.