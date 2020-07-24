PITTSBURG, Kan. — Last year, the Salvation Army in Pittsburg partnered with Walmart to host a school supply drive called Stuff the Bus.This year they are partnering up again, except it will be a bit different given the COVID-19 situation.

Stuff the Bus is a donation event to collect school supplies and to raise money to purchase school supplies for area school districts.

A bus was parked outside Walmart last year and people could purchase supplies and bring them to the bus or leave a cash donation in the Salvation Army kettle.

Because of the novel coronavirus, however, Salvation Army volunteers cannot be in front of Walmart to collect cash donations, but there will be red barrels at the entrances to both local Walmart locations for shoppers to leave their donations from Aug. 7 to 9. Although there will be a bus at Walmart Aug. 8, people will not be able to go inside.

Area school districts and USD 250’s P3, an organization which identifies needs of students in the Pittsburg Community Schools District, are also partnering for the event.

This year's Stuff the Bus will also include an online drive. The online portion begins July 27. Those interested in donating can visit https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyPittsburg/ for more information on how to do so.