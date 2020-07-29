PITTSBURG — The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced that the fall sports schedule will not be delayed following a 5-4 vote at the executive board meeting on Tuesday.

The vote denied a potential proposal to postpone the start of fall sports competitions to no earlier than Sept 8, although school districts still have the option to delay sports based on their judgement.

The hour-long zoom meeting maintained that the schedule will start as planned, with the first day of football practice set for Aug 17, and the first week of games scheduled for Sept 4.

Also discussed in the meeting, the KSHSAA executive director continued to discourage schools from participating in jamborees this season.

Preseason jamborees, which began in the area last year, take place as intrasquad scrimmages before the first week of action. KSHSAA has mandated that schools who host jamborees only invite one school to participate, compared to the normal three schools.

Kansas State Board of Education representative Deena Horst, and Sublette High School Principal Monty Marlin, Parsons USD 503 board member Mike Kastle and Southern Cloud Superintendent Roger Perkins voted in favor of delaying the start of the season.

Cheney High School Principal Greg Rosenhagen, Olathe North High School Principal Jason Herman, Salina-South High School Athletic Director Ken Stonebraker, Hill City Junior High School Principal Alan Stein and Rose Hill High School Principal Shannon Haydock voted against delaying the start of the season.