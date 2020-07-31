The last day to mail out advance ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election has already passed, but in-person early voting is being made available through the Crawford County clerk’s office.

The Homer Cole Center, 3003 North Joplin St. in Pittsburg, was scheduled to be open for in-person advance voting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

The Crawford County Clerk’s office on the second floor of the Crawford County Courthouse at 111 E. Forest in Girard will also have in person advance voting available on Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon.

On election day — Tuesday, Aug. 4 — polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the final voting in the 2020 Primary Election. A few polling places have changed and all voters affected were notified with a letter, according to County Clerk Don Pyle, who also said Friday that there will be notices posted at former polling places indicating where voters who previously used them will need to go.

Voters who are unsure of the location of their polling place can look it up online at Voter View of Kansas at www.myvoteinfo.voteks.org or call the Crawford County clerk’s office at 620-724-6115.

All in-person voters are encouraged to wear a face mask, to observe social distancing guidelines and to wash their hands appropriately.

Election officials will also be taking health and safety precautions to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 at polling places, Pyle said, such as placing sneeze-guards, offering individually wrapped pens to use for paper ballots, and regularly disinfecting surfaces such as touch screens on voting machines.