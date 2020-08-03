This article has been updated to note that a poll that found Rep. Steve Watkins would lose to Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla was commissioned by Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner’s campaign. The version appearing in Tuesday’s print edition of the Morning Sun notes that the organization behind the poll, Battleground Connect, received money from Kansans for LaTurner earlier this year, but not specifically that his campaign commissioned the poll.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — With the November election approaching, Kansas’ Democratic and Republican primaries are set for Tuesday, and there are some interesting races to pay attention to.

For Crawford County voters, there is little being decided locally in the primary, and the more competitive congressional races to watch are on the Republican side.

While 11 Republicans filed to compete in the primary for the party’s nomination for U.S. Senate, the frontrunners are Rep. Roger Marshal (KS-1st District) and Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state.

Fearing Kobach will lose in the general election, Republican Party officials are reportedly "scrambling" to ensure Marshall wins the primary. "Republicans fear that Democratic meddling has helped to erase Roger Marshall’s lead in this week’s primary, potentially costing the party a Senate seat and perhaps its majority," according to Politico.

On the Democratic side, Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier (D-Mission Hills) is expected to beat her only competitor, retired court services officer Robert Tillman, for the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.)

In the 2nd congressional district, which includes most of eastern Kansas, State Treasurer Jake LaTurner is challenging Rep. Steve Watkins for the GOP nomination. Just before he was set to debate LaTurner in July, Watkins was charged with three felonies related to his listing a Topeka UPS store as his residence address on his voter registration form.

A poll taken within days of the announcement of charges against Watkins and commissioned by LaTurner’s campaign found that "Watkins’ image has become damaged beyond repair." It also found he would lose in the general election by more than ten percentage points to Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, who appears likely to beat her competitor, political science graduate student James Windholz, in the race for the Democratic nomination. The same poll found LaTurner would beat De La Isla by 1 percent.

The Watkins campaign, for its part, has accused LaTurner of corruption and "collusion" with Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, and a campaign spokesman reportedly called the poll that found Watkins would lose by a significant margin to De La Isla "fake."