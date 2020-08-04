State Treasurer Jake LaTurner unseated incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins to win the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District race, saying he will work to unite the party after a contentious primary.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla cruised to victory with 76% of the vote to win the nomination, handily beating University of Kansas graduate student James Windholz.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:29 p.m., with Watkins calling to concede shortly afterward. LaTurner had 49% of the vote to Watkins’ 34% while a third candidate, former Shawnee County Commissioner Dennis Taylor, had 17% of the vote.

The result is a blow for Watkins, a first-term incumbent who won a narrow victory in 2018. His candidacy was marred by voter fraud charges filed last month tied to Watkins listing a UPS Store address as his voting address.

The three felony charges resulted from an investigation that followed a Topeka Capital-Journal report that Watkins voted in a hotly contested city council race — one in which it was later revealed he wouldn’t have been eligible to vote had he been registered at his physical address.

Watkins shrugged off the issue, saying it was a simple error and that the charges are politically motivated. He pointed to the fact that LaTurner and Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay share the same direct mail service, although the company is also patronized by other prominent Kansas federal politicians.

"This is clearly hyper-political," Watkins said in a July debate. "I haven’t done anything wrong."

Still, Watkins temporarily stepped down from his congressional committee assignments after the charges were filed, and LaTurner using the move to bolster his argument that nominating Watkins would set the stage for Democrats winning the seat in the fall.

But on Tuesday night, LaTurner played down the schism, saying it was time to unite the party, noting that Watkins had pledged in a phone call to help ensure the district remains in Republican control.

"Elections are not always easy, this certainly was not an easy one. They can get tough," LaTurner told reporters at an election night event. "We’ve had our time for our family feud but now it is time to stand shoulder to shoulder and march to November and make sure we hold this seat."

LaTurner previously served as a staffer for former U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins before being elected to the Kansas Senate in 2012. He was appointed by Gov. Sam Brownback to the state treasurer’s office in 2017 when then-treasurer Ron Estes won a special election to fill the unexpired term of Congressman Mike Pompeo when Pompeo became head of the CIA. LaTurner was elected state treasurer in 2018.

De La Isla has surged ahead of both Republicans in fundraising in recent months and was recognized as part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue campaign, which aims to funnel money to candidates who have a chance at unseating Republican incumbents.

De La Isla, the first Latina mayor of Topeka, has focused her campaign on health care and education issues. Democrats had been hopeful that a wounded Watkins could help give them a strong chance in the district, although observers said LaTurner’s victory wasn’t a death knell for the Democratic Party’s chances in the general election.

Bob Beatty, chair of the political science department at Washburn University, said De La Isla will "still be the underdog" but noted that Watkins’ narrow victory over former state House Minority Leader Paul Davis in 2018 was proof that she was viable.

"It shows that voters are willing to consider a Democrat, so it is vulnerable," he said. "De La Isla is a legitimate candidate."

Amid the tumultuous Republican primary, some voters said they were unsure about which way to cast their ballots. Republican voter Roger Watson said that he was undecided about who to vote for but that he wanted the one "that does the least damage."

"I hear good and bad things about him," Watson said of Watkins before going to cast his ballot at Rice Community Center in Topeka. "I don’t know what to believe."

Still, LaTurner said he was confident voters in the 2nd Congressional District wouldn’t support someone as liberal as De La Isla.

"We’re going to give voters a clear choice," he said. "There are big differences between Mayor De La Isla and myself and they want to go in the direction that represents their values."

Elsewhere in the state, former lieutenant governor Tracey Mann won the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who is running for U.S. Senate. Mann will face Democrat Kali Bennett in the fall.

And in eastern Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, former state Republican Party chair Amanda Atkins won the Republican nod to challenge Rep. Sharice Davids in November.