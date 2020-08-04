OK, I get the message. My attempts at political sagery in recent weeks have been a bust.

At least Phoebe Grindal, of Topeka, was kind. She wrote, "Please go back to the humor articles. Always love those as a comic relief to what's happening today."

So that is not so bad. Apparently, the role of municipal jester is a noble calling, too. Remember, an unemployed jester is nobody’s fool.

Phoebe seems to be referring to the columns I wrote, beginning several years ago, that got the local punsters all atwitter. They began sending me their favorite puns and I printed some.

So allow me to pander to the punsters this week.

• We will begin with one of the most popular puns, so popular that three men claim authorship: Fred Allen, Tom Waits and Scott Watson: "I’d rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy."

• Surely there is nowhere to go from here but upward: "Have you ever wondered why you always run out of breath when you throw up? Ah, but a man’s retch should exceed his gasp, or what’s a heaving for?"

• While filming a chase scene in a movie, the robbers were using a hearse for their getaway car, they went around a corner and the back door flew open and the casket slid out the back. The director yells: "Cut! You’d better go back and rehearse that!"

• And more: You feel stuck with your debt if you can’t budge it.

• He often broke into song because he couldn’t find the key.

• Every calendar’s days are numbered.

• A plateau is a high form of flattery.

• The short fortune-teller who escaped from prison was a small medium at large.

• Those who jump off a Paris bridge are in Seine.

• When an actress saw her first strands of gray hair she thought she’d dye.

• Santa’s helpers are subordinate clauses.

• Marathon runners with bad footwear suffer the agony of defeat.

• A hangover is the wrath of grapes.

• Dancing cheek-to-cheek is really a form of floor play.

• Does the name Pavlov ring a bell?

• Condoms should be used on every conceivable occasion.

• Reading while sunbathing makes you well red.

• When two egotists meet, it's an I for an I.

• A boiled egg in the morning is hard to beat.

• He had a photographic memory that was never developed.

• Those who get too big for their britches will be exposed in the end.

• Bakers trade bread recipes on a knead-to-know basis.

• A man's home is his castle, in a manor of speaking.

Mike Hall may be reached at tajma@cox.net.