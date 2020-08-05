The Crawford County Recovery Task Force has made strides in creating a coordinated approach when it comes to the safe reopening and recovery of the county’s communities and their economies.

The group has been formally recognized by the Crawford County Commission as an advisory body and has been meeting weekly since May via Zoom. In the past week, its four committees have made measurable progress, according to Co-Chairs Shawn Naccarato, chief strategy officer at Pittsburg State University, and Jay Byers, deputy city manager for the City of Pittsburg:

• The Government Relations & Recovery Funding Coordination Committee developed a structure for the dissemination of $7.8 million in Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funding.

• The Marketing & Communication Committee, in tandem with the Economic Impact, Recovery Strategy & Employer Relations Committee, created content for and facilitated the design of a Crawford County United website, the primary component of which is the Crawford County United Pledge to be taken by businesses and organizations. That website should go live later this week.

• The Public Health, Containment Strategy, & Healthcare Infrastructure Committee has provided advice and expertise with regards to current caseload, medical impact, strategies for mitigating risk, and containment of the virus.

The task force is comprised of stakeholders from the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Girard Area Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg’s Small Business Development Center, the Kansas State Department of Commerce, the cities of Arma, Frontenac, Girard, and Pittsburg, the Pittsburg Community School District, the Crawford County Convention & Visitor Bureau, local hospitals, the Crawford County Commission, and Crawford County Public Health.

“Early on, we saw there would be a need for coordination of stakeholders and various entities in our county because this pandemic is bigger than all of us. We’ve been making a concentrated effort with regards to communication, leadership, and containment of the virus in order to keep the economy open,” Naccarato said in a press release.

Crawford County Commissioner Jeremy Johnson said the task force has been “invaluable to the county’s planning around the use of CARES Act funding.”

“Many counties have struggled with how to best use the funding because they lack connection to their communities and don’t fully understand their needs,” Johnson said in the release. “But the recovery task force has put stakeholders from around the county at the forefront of planning discussions and has made Crawford County a model for community planning. Our county is well-positioned to take advantage of state and federal resources, and to address community needs going forward.”

The task force will continue to share information and resources with the public in coming weeks and will invite the public to submit questions and concerns they’d like the task force to address.