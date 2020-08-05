PITTSBURG, Kan. — Republican Party establishment favorite Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS 1st District) defeated former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach for the U.S. Senate nomination in Tuesday’s GOP primary, while Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner ousted embattled Rep. Steve Watkins for the nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Crawford County and most of eastern Kansas.

Marshall will go on to face Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier (D-Mission Hills) in the U.S. Senate race, while LaTurner will run against Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. As expected, both Bollier and De La Isla easily won their respective Democratic primary races against their lower-profile competitors, each with three quarters or more of total votes cast.

"I am so proud to have officially won the support of Kansas voters in this important race," Bollier said in a press release Tuesday. "It’s clear to me that we need change in Washington, and we need to end the era of hyper-partisanship and division. People just want our elected leaders to work together to get things done. That was obvious before this pandemic, and it’s even clearer now."

As election results emerged Tuesday night, national-level Republican organizations and officials — who had feared a Kobach win would lead to a loss to Bollier in November — offered their congratulations to Marshall.

"Kansas Republicans knew what was at stake in this primary, and tonight's results prove voters will reject any Democrat efforts to buy this seat," National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) said in a statement. "I'm more confident than ever Kansas will remain part of the Republican Senate Majority. Roger Marshall is a principled conservative who has, and will, deliver for Kansas families, and I look forward to him defeating Chuck Schumer's hand-picked candidate, Barbara Bollier, this November."

Steven Law, president of the Senate Ledership Fund, a Super PAC with the goal "to protect and expand the Republican Senate Majority when Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer, together with their army of left-wing activists, try to take it back in 2020," also issued a statement.

"The first skirmish to stop Chuck Schumer’s brazen Senate power grab was fought tonight in Kansas," Law said. "Kansas Republicans saw right through Schumer's six-million-dollar man Kris Kobach, which shows they're on a war footing to keep Pat Roberts' seat in Republican hands. If Schumer couldn’t pull the wool over their eyes with Kobach, he’s not going to fool them with his loyal left-wing recruit Barbara Bollier."

Kansas Democratic Party Chair Vicki Hiatt also issued a series of statements Tuesday evening, including one about the 2nd Congressional District race.

"The Kansas Democratic Party offers its congratulations to Mayor Michelle De La Isla on her primary victory in Kansas' second district," Hiatt said. "Mayor De La Isla’s life experience makes her a uniquely qualified candidate to represent hardworking Kansans in KS-02, and her fundraising prowess and wide breadth of endorsements demonstrate the formidable grassroots campaign she has built across her district. KS-02 families need a representative who is committed to lowering the cost of healthcare and investing in our communities to build economic opportunity. Michelle De La Isla has already proven she is a true advocate for Kansans and we look forward to electing her this November."

On the Republican side, the 2nd District race had been a contentious one. Rep. Watkins faced an uphill battle, which he ultimately lost to LaTurner Tuesday, after being charged with three felonies related to his listing a Topeka UPS store as his residence address on his voter registration that he used for his mail-in ballot in 2019 local elections.

The charges came right before Watkins was set to debate LaTurner last month, and the Watkins campaign responded by accusing LaTurner of "collusion" with the prosecutor who filed the charges, as well as calling him names such as "swamp creature" and "Jake ‘Lying’ LaTurner."

On Tuesday, however, Watkins called to concede the race and LaTurner struck a conciliatory tone, urging Kansas Republicans to unite against De La Isla in the general election.

"It’s time to look to the future," LaTurner reportedly told his supporters at the Cyrus Hotel in Topeka.

"Elections are not always easy, this certainly was not an easy one. They can get tough," he reportedly said. "We’ve had our time for our family feud but now it is time to stand shoulder to shoulder and march to November and make sure we hold this seat."