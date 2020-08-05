My parents say it all started when I was 6 months old and found a newspaper on the floor. Like any toddler, I found a way to cover myself with ink and eat a bit of the paper along the way.

That’s how it all started. These days, I work for The Associated Press, the world's oldest and largest news gathering organization. But I'm getting ahead of myself. There's a lot of stories and deadlines in between. Some of the best of them are from my days, or I should say early mornings, delivering The Morning Sun.

We started the route on New Year's Eve. I threw about 120 papers in the Countryside neighborhood. The first week was none too kind. We had an ice storm and it was treacherous to get around ... even though we were the only ones on the road at 5 a.m. and going 5 mph. (I got one of only four complaints I ever received as a paperboy during that ice storm. Seems one customer did not get out of his house until 10 or so — only to find his paper stuck under an inch of ice.)

The “we” I’m speaking of is me and my dad. He helped me out when I first started the route by driving me in the car until the warmer days when I could ride my bike. Dad would also drive me if the paper was extra big or the weather was bad.

Speaking of bad weather, it was responsible for some of my greatest paperboy achievements. Take the time I got up extra early, didn't bag the papers and delivered the route before 5 a.m., only to hear thunder 30 minutes later. Rode the entire route again on my 10-speed bike, plastic bags in my hand and a wad of rubber bands in my pocket. Rewrapped or moved all 120-plus papers!

But there were times when I guessed wrong and could not make amends. I remember going door to door picking up wet papers and shuttling them back to the house where mom put them in the oven and microwave — after which I bagged them and put them back on the route. Of course, there were the times they were delivered wet or late and you just made the best of a soggy situation, as well as windy Mondays when the paper might end up 30 yards south of you if the wind was out of the north.

I usually got up about 4 or 4:30 depending on the size of the paper. Sundays and Wednesdays required a little earlier start. Those days took a little longer to roll and stuff into my canvas poncho. (Not sure how I managed to squeeze those papers in the ponchos on some mornings and still rode my bike.)

One more point about getting up early. I recall dad yelling from his bedroom "You gonna’ get up and throw the papers or hit that alarm all morning." My clock sounded like a dying bird, rather annoying, especially when you weren't the subject of its shrill lament.

There were certain days that still cause me to take The Morning Sun's name in vain. Seems the paper would sell half-price advertising so the papers were extra big. Circulation had to know those days were coming, but they failed to let the carriers know that they would have three times the product to throw. I still need rotator cuff surgery for a few of those behemoths.

Morning animals and music

Animals and I got along pretty well, except for our neighbor's dog, King. He would come running and barking from behind the house and stop me on Free King Highway. Never bit me ... but there were times he scared the sleep out of me! Finally, we became friends, but he still could give me quite a start. My best friend on the route, though, was a mockingbird that sat atop the cupola on a home on Colonial Drive. Each morning, without fail, it was there to wish me "top of the morning" in its sweet song of cheer.

Having a paper route in high school served several purposes. I learned responsibility, enterprise and to appreciate the sights and sounds of early morning Pittsburg. But most of all, I made enough money to buy my first car. And my own car meant my own music.

There were not a lot of choices when it came to listening to the radio at 4:30 in the morning. KKOW was always a standby ... but there were only so many choruses of "Velvet Chains" that I could stand before eating my Wheaties.

Then one day, an epiphany: I heard the voice of the man that would come to define the daily meanderings of the Countryside neighborhood. Like a voice in the night (hey, it is dark at that hour) Uncle Larry Lujack of Chicago's WLS guided me through my rounds. From Chaka Kahn to Billy Joel and Duran Duran, Uncle Larry played them all. He was my hero. Along the way, I discovered Chicago. All from the front seat of a 1973 Ford Gran Torino station wagon and later a 1977 Chevy Chevette.

Businessman and contest winner

Being a paperboy was my first real chance to be a businessman. I set up my books, courted new subscribers and polished my customer service techniques. I built the route up from the low hundreds to nearly 145 customers inside a year. I had close to 100 percent saturation. I figure that in three and a half years I threw more than 160,000 newspapers. And during that time, I had only four complaints. That's a 99.999975 percent accuracy rating.

One summer, the circulation department had a contest to get subscriptions. Top prize was a trip to St. Louis. It was based on baseball, with so many bases awarded for subscriptions based on the length of commitment. A year was a home run.

Mark Johnson was district manager for the department and took a couple of us to greater Scammon to hawk newspapers. It was a typical late summer day: hot, humid and no breeze. We spent several hours going door to door and had some success. But when we tried to leave, Mark's reliable red Mustang gave out. She blew a timing belt and we were stranded. We relied on the generosity of a nice couple who gave us iced tea to cool down, and let us use their phone to call for a tow and ride. I ended up in the top three of the contest and won the trip. Mark couldn't go because of other commitments. What a shame.

Do it. Write about it. Deliver it.

Perhaps one of the neatest aspects of the paper route was how it intertwined with my day job and school activities. I was a full-time high school student and a part-time reporter for The Morning Sun. At Pittsburg High School, I was active in numerous organizations and activities, like most students, including being editor of the Booster.

There were several occasions that I would compete in sports, go write about it for the school paper, then throw it as part of the newspaper later in the week. Or even better, I would go cover an event for The Morning Sun in an evening, then throw the same newspaper just hours later. I thought of it as my personal touch for 120-plus of my closest readers.

I guess my experiences with the paper route and reporting made me what I am today. It was the opportunity to see all aspects of the production of the news and dealing with people of all ages in all settings from all backgrounds that continues to pay dividends.

Paperboy dreams ... and gratitude

From time to time, I still find myself dreaming that I have the paper route. I see myself running from house to house with an armful of papers, tossing them on the front porches like Jim Brown running from air vent to air vent in that scene from "The Dirty Dozen" (except my parcels didn't explode.) Dad would be waiting around the corner after delivering his side of the street. It was always a race to see how far I could get, usually seven or eight houses, before he caught up. It was good training for my cross country meets, jumping over bushes and around those cagey bird baths.

Whenever I get back home to Pittsburg, I often drive through the old neighborhood, recalling those early mornings. I try to remember the names of the customers, many of whose children were my playmates growing up. The trees all look fuller and the faces strangely older. Many are unfamiliar. There are a few more houses and streets than there used to be. And they tell me there are now two routes instead of one for the old neighborhood. (I tell myself that it just goes to show that it takes two people to replace a legend! Well, that's what I tell myself.)

Of course, I could not have had a stitch of success without the support and help of my parents and siblings. There were days that they helped fold papers, throw them on the doorsteps and even collect from subscribers when I was pressed for time. Without their help, I probably would not have made it through. Thanks, family.

— John Milburn, 6-7-2000

If you have a paperboy story to share, you can send it to me at jtknoll@swbell.net or 401 W. Euclid, Pittsburg, KS 66762. — J.T. Knoll