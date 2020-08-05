PITTSBURG, Kan. — Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, Pittsburg police officers, along with Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County Emergency Medical Services personnel, were called to the Four Oaks RV & Tent Park, located at 721 W. 20th Street, in reference to an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male subject who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release.

The area was secured and members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this point, according to the release, and the investigation is currently underway. The body will be sent for autopsy.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.