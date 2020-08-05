PARSONS, Kan. — Due to the continuing uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic, the Southeast Kansas Independent Living (SKIL) Resource Center board of directors has cancelled SKIL’s annual Fishing Without Boundaries event scheduled for Sept. 12, SKIL President/CEO Shari Coatney announced this week.

The event, held each summer at Big Hill Lake for SKIL’s customers with disabilities, cannot be considered safe for customers via social distancing measures at this time, Coatney said in a press release. She also cited difficulties in requiring customers with disabilities to wear face masks for an extended period of time in hot weather.

“This is a full-day event for our customers, with three meals, prizes that they can win and boating on the lake if we have boats,” SKIL’s Julie Babcock, a member of the event’s organizing committee, said in the release. “Our fishing event has been held for a number of years and this is the first time it has been cancelled. We hope to see everyone next year.”

Coatney echoed hopes that SKIL will again hold the popular fishing event in 2021.

“We are disappointed to not be spending time on the lake with our friends, but we will see everyone next year,” she said.

SKIL is a multi-faceted independent living resource center that serves people with all types of disabilities or those whose environment is disabling. Headquartered in Parsons, SKIL has branch offices in Chanute, Columbus, Fredonia, Independence, Pittsburg and Sedan.

For more information, call: 1-800-688-5616, contact any SKIL office, or visit the organization’s website at www.skilonline.com.