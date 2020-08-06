PITTSBURG, Kan. — The man who apparently died from a single gunshot wound and whose body was found at the Four Oaks RV Park early Wednesday has been identified as Mark L. Owens, 58, of Pittsburg.

Owens was staying in a makeshift recreational vehicle at the RV park, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. His body was sent to the pathologist's office in Kansas City for autopsy Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Pittsburg police officers, along with Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County Emergency Medical Services personnel, were called to the RV park, located at 721 W. 20th St., in reference to an unresponsive man. Owens’s body was discovered and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was secured and members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown Wednesday. Investigators are continuing to follow up on information regarding the incident.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.