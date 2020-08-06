The NCAA Division II Presidents Council voted to officially cancel the seven fall 2020 championships on Wednesday.

The move came after the NCAA Board of Directors asked each division to make their final decisions on the championship games. Eleven of the 23 Division II conferences had postponed their fall season prior to Wednesday’s decision.

Division II schools and conferences will have the option to play a portion, or their entire, regular season slate if they follow requirements that were set forth by the Board of Governors.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council.

“This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

Protocols have been put in place for student-athletes to regain their eligibility for missed time. If an athlete’s team misses 50 percent or less of the sport’s Bylaw 17 maximum contests/dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year, the student will be eligible for a waiver to regain their lost season.