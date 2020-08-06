When Tanya Chancellor, president of the Wellington Noon Lions’ Club, suggested that the club build and sponsor a "blessing box" with food items for people in need, one club member took it to heart.

Lion Perry Wiley built the wooden box. A longtime Lion, Wiley owned a Lions Club sign that he attached to the box. The box was placed at Church Ignited, 715 N. Woodlawn St. The church is partnering with Lions Club and will help fill the box.

"It’s their blessing box as well as ours," Chancellor said.

Chancellor came up with the idea for a blessing box after hearing a speaker talk to the club last year about meeting the needs of the community.

"I had an idea and Perry brought it to life in a spectacular way," Chancellor said. "You couldn’t have a more dedicated Lion than Perry."

There are other blessing boxes in Wellington unaffiliated with the Lions Club at Calvary Lutheran Church,1300 N C Street, and at Eastside First United Methodist Church, 202 W Harvey St.

The Family Tree Resource Center, 514 N. Jefferson, has asked the Lions Club to install a blessing box at its location. Chancellor said the goal is to have a blessing box in each section of town.

During her year as Lions Club president from 2020 to 2021, Chancellor is focused on community service projects and increasing membership in the Wellington club. The Lions Club is involved in such activities as Operation holiday, helping with the vision tests at the elementary schools and donating money to athletic and band departments at the high school.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Chancellor at lions.club.wellington@gmail.com for sponsorship, or any other member of Lions Club.