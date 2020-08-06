PITTSBURG, Kan. — At approximately 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Pittsburg police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1100 block of South Smelter Street. A resident in that area reported seeing their neighbor's vehicle door being open, and further investigation showed that multiple items had been stolen from the vehicle.

Officers began checking the area and observed a male subject running into the Mt. Olive Cemetery, located at 402 E. Quincy St., and allegedly attempting to hide. Officers located the suspect, who was later identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile from Pittsburg.

The juvenile suspect was found to be in possession of several items of possible stolen property, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. Officers then continued to check the area and found eleven additional vehicles had been burglarized.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and brought to the police station for additional processing on charges for numerous counts of felony burglary to a motor vehicle, theft and criminal trespass.

This incident is still under investigation at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.