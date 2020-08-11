PITTSBURG — Former Pittsburg High School standout Gavyn Elkamil has made his choice on where he will begin his collegiate career.

Elkamil committed to play college basketball at The University of Tulsa on Monday, a Division I program out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Elkamil, who will play one post-prep season this year at Link Year Prep, will enter the Tulsa program after becoming an all-state performer for the Purple Dragons.

In his senior campaign, Elkamil posted averages of 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

Elkamil was named the 4-States Basketball Coaches Player of the Year, along with being named to the All-Area, Craw-Kan Southeast and All-SEK first-teams.

Elkamil was also named a finalist for the Class 5A Sports in Kansas Player of the Year Award.

The Golden Hurricanes finished the 2019-2020 shortened season 21-10, with a 13-5 record in the AAC conference, slotting them at the top of the conference standings.

In the season prior, Tulsa captured a 18-14 record before falling to SMU in the opening round of the conference tournament.

The Golden Hurricanes last made the NCAA tournament in 2016, their sixteenth tournament appearance.