Today’s Birthday (08/11/20). Get physical this year. Faithful routines keep you healthy and strong. Expect professional changes. Dream and consider over a quiet summer, recharging your physical energy and work. A barrier obligates new social directions this winter, leading to flowering love, passion, family and romance. Strengthen your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Plan and prepare to increase income. Launch your initiative later. Lay the foundations to realize a dream. Consider hidden dangers. Choose what’s best for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. A barrier blocks your path, so take care. You can see what wasn’t working. Work with someone who sees your blind spots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Hide away from noise and chaos. Settle into a peaceful spot to rest and plan. Consider long-term aspirations and dreams. Craft your vision statement.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your team to advance shared long-term dreams, despite obstacles and challenges. Get rid of excess baggage. Avoid distractions or risk mistakes. Upgrade technology.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities and options. Recent changes may have reshuffled markets and conditions. Look for new avenues to advance a long-term dream.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Don’t dash off yet. Wait for better conditions to set forth. Obstacles block the road. Study, research and investigate. Find creative new ways to explore.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Fact and fantasy clash, especially with shared finances. Avoid arguments or breakage by slowing. Clarify and seek better tactics. You’re bonded by a shared dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive. Compromise is required to navigate challenges together. Avoid automatic reactions. Reinforce shared bonds. Invent possibilities with your partner. Make plans and schedule.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your health and work, despite challenges. Take care of yourself. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Keep things simple and safe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 5 — Relax and focus on your breathing, slow and deep, in and out. Reduce stress as you can. Adjust to changes and listen to your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Delays or miscommunications could complicate a household matter. Resist the temptation to bite someone. Go for a walk and bark instead. Try again later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Misinformation, conflict and controversy abound. Take extra care with promises, bargains and deadlines. Speak truth or stay quiet. Keep your word. Monitor news for changes.