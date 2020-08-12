1. The commission voted 4-1, with Commissioner Chuck Munsell opposed, to approve purchasing a customer payment kiosk for City Hall from Adcomp Systems Group for $29,163. The kiosk will allow city residents to make payments without entering City Hall, which is currently closed to the public, and to get receipts for their payments. Director of Finance Jamie Clarkson said the cost would likely be reimbursed through Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funds.

2. The commission held public hearings on a $40 million loan application to finance proposed improvements for the Pittsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant and on the 2021 budget. No members of the public spoke during either public hearing and both the budget and loan application were approved.

3. Darcie Shultz, an arts administrator who recently moved to Pittsburg but who grew up and has worked at several arts organizations in the Four State Area, was appointed to the Memorial Auditorium Advisory Board.

4. The commission approved a request from the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHCSEK) to change the existing zoning of the property located at 601 E. 30th St. from RP-3 Planned Medium Density Residential to CP-0 Planned Commercial Office District to allow construction of an educational facility for CHCSEK’s Family Medicine Rural Residency Program.

5. City staff and commissioners discussed potential changes to the city’s zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations regarding the procedure for the approval of subdivisions, but did not take any action to change the ordinance and regulations. Residents living near the planned Creekside East housing development brought up concerns about the city’s planning process at the last commission meeting in July.