PITTSBURG, Kan. — VetLinks, a charity that aims to empower veterans and their families by connecting them with services, support, and programs to enrich their quality of life, will hold its annual KavFest fundraiser at Crestwood Country Club this weekend.

VetLinks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2016 by Pittsburg native Maj. Brian Kavanagh and his wife Jessica. Kavanagh, a graduate of St. Mary’s-Colgan High School and Pittsburg State University, died unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 37 after earning multiple Bronze Stars from his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, leaving behind his wife and two daughters, Meryn and Evelyn.

Maj. Kavanagh and Jessica founded VetLinks in response to the struggles they faced in their search to find assistance for post-traumatic stress. In honor of Brian, his family and friends kept his vision for VetLinks alive, contributing $120,000 since 2018 to help dozens of military veterans and their families so far.

VetLinks has teamed with such organizations as Code of Support to ensure that military veterans and their families receive the care they need. In addition to treatment, VetLinks has bridged the gap for many veterans and their families by providing funds for such needs as lodging while the veteran is receiving treatment and therapy for family members.

The charity’s annual KavFest Fundraiser will be Saturday, Aug. 15 at Crestwood Country Club. The Links Fore Veterans charity golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.