PITTSBURG, Kan. — Movie theater chain AMC, which has come close to bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic since closing its theaters in mid-March, has once again announced reopening dates — although previous plans to reopen have already been delayed more than once.

AMC, which was founded in Kansas City, Missouri a century ago but now operates hundreds of theaters throughout the U.S. and the world, announced Thursday that it will offer "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices" of 15 cents per ticket at 100 theaters opening Aug. 20 to mark its 100-year anniversary — though that deal will apparently not be available at the Meadowbrook Mall location in Pittsburg, which is not set to open until Sep. 3.

"The reopening of all locations is subject to the directives set forth by federal, state and local mandates," the company notes on its website.

While moviegoers in Pittsburg may not be able to get tickets for 15 cents, AMC is offering various other promotions through at least the end of October. More information can be found at the company’s website, www.amctheatres.com.

The movie theater chain is also planning to implement COVID-19 precautions. These will include requiring guests and staff to wear masks except when eating or drinking, social distancing, reduced seating capacities, making hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes available, a limited menu and no refills on drinks, and daily health screenings for employees.