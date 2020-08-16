NEWTON–"I love it. It speaks so much volume, complexity and community," said Larry Alexander, who watched a large Rubik’s Cube being installed in the city park by the Newton train station at Fifth and Main.

The temporary public art exhibition drew attention Friday as a group of volunteers put up the display that was supposed to be featured at the 2020 Sand Creek Summer Daze — a festival originally scheduled for this weekend but canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cube will be in place through the weekend to promote the 2021 edition of the festival, which is scheduled for the second week of July next year.

"We are trying to get people to Newton and people to stop. We want people to say, ’Did you see what is happening in Newton?’ " said Greg Hanson, president of the Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival board.

He is the manager of B&B Lumber, and his business and Newell Construction partnered to construct the cube that was to be part of the 2020 festival.

It will now be on display in downtown Newton through Monday. Those who post selfie photos with the cube and tag Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival on Facebook will be entered to win passes to the 2021 festival.

"You have to commend the city, they allowed us to do this here," Hanson said.