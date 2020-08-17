The Crawford County Recovery Task Force has launched a website, www.crawfordcountyunited.com, aimed at engaging business, schools, organizations, and agencies throughout the county in committing to the Crawford County United Pledge.

It includes downloadable materials and the chance for those who commit to be recognized publicly.

The task force has been formally recognized by the Crawford County Commission as an advisory body and has been meeting weekly since May via Zoom. The Crawford County United Pledge is the product of two task force committees, the Marketing & Communication Committee and the Economic Impact, Recovery Strategy & Employer Relations Committee. Members modeled the Crawford County United Pledge on similar initiatives launched in Lawrence and Topeka, Kansas.

Taking the pledge means committing to a list of distancing protocols, mask requirements, and health and hygiene best practices, Darrell Pulliam, PSU’s director of University Strategic Initiatives and co-chair of the Economic Impact, Recovery Strategy & Employer Relations Committee, said in a press release.

"As our community navigates the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, our goal should not be just to survive – but to thrive," Pulliam said. "To do this, we must be united in our effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community and help our businesses stay safe and stay open. It’s a shared responsibility, so we’re inviting businesses and organizations to take the Crawford County United Pledge. It's a way to publicly commit to keep employees, customers, and visitors safe."

Those that take the pledge will receive a free Crawford County United window decal that can be placed in a window or front door, will have their name listed on the website, and will get access to digital marketing tools that can be customized for use on social media or can be downloaded and printed to display in windows and on doors.

About the Task Force

The task force is comprised of stakeholders from the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Girard Area Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg’s Small Business Development Center, the Kansas State Department of Commerce, the cities of Arma, Frontenac, Girard, and Pittsburg, the Pittsburg Community School District, the Crawford County Convention & Visitor Bureau, local hospitals, the Crawford County Commission, and Crawford County Public Health.