PITTSBURG, Kan. — Out of 746 students tested for COVID-19 at Pittsburg State University in the past week, 11 were positive, the university announced Monday afternoon. University and Crawford County Health Department officials previously confirmed late last week that there had been several positive cases identified.

The students were tested because they planned to live in University Housing this fall. Part of the testing was done on early arrivals coming for band camp, athletics, sorority rush, and other activities last week, according to a university press release. The majority of testing was done Friday through Sunday as part of the Move-In Day process.

The tests, conducted via saliva samples, were sent to a lab in Parsons for 24-hour results, according to Taylor Panczer, PSU COVID-19 case manager.

In addition to the 11 who tested positive, nine were deemed "close contacts" and 11 are pending results, Panczer said.

Those who tested positive either returned home or moved off campus to alternative housing. PSU is still awaiting test results on some samples collected Sunday.