1. Carol Gossett spoke to the council about reopening the Frontenac Senior Citizen Center but after discussing the proposal the council voted to table it.

2. The council approved a grant agreement with the Kansas Department of Commerce regarding the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) program.

3. The council approved a $5,000 sponsorship for Festa Italiana. Organizers of the event are scheduled to attend the council next meeting, which is on Tuesday, Sep. 8, instead of the usual first Monday of the month.

4. No members of the public spoke during a scheduled public hearing on the 2021 budget. After closing the hearing the council approved the budget.

5. The council unanimously approved pursuing its own project to make required improvements to its wastewater treatment system rather than partnering with the City of Pittsburg, which is also in the initial stages of a project to improve its wastewater treatment system.