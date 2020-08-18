PITTSBURG, Kan. — 15 Pittsburg State University students had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning out of 756 tested in the past few weeks.

Although a few of those are counted as official Crawford County coronavirus cases, many are not because their permanent addresses are located elsewhere. Some who have tested positive as well as some people identified as their close contacts are in quarantine or isolation at the local La Quinta Inn & Suites, which has a memorandum of understanding with PSU, Crawford County Health Department Director Rebecca Adamson said at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

"For the most part they’ve tried to send most of them home though," Adamson said, "so we don’t have very many in the La Quinta. Some actually are renting houses in town or living in town, so some are staying in town as well."

Health officials are still working on contact tracing for those who have tested positive, Adamson said, but that process is going well.

Two of those who tested positive, Adamson said, are already out of isolation.

PSU had previously announced Monday that out of 746 students tested for COVID-19 at the university since the beginning of last week, 11 were positive. University and county health officials first confirmed late last week that there had been several positive cases identified.

Most students who were tested were selected for testing because they planned to live in PSU’s residence halls this fall, and most of the testing was done over the weekend. Testing is continuing, however, and although it is now being prioritized for symptomatic students, Adamson said, the university might also test those who have been exposed to known positive cases.

The tests of students moving into university housing over the weekend were conducted via saliva samples, and were sent to a lab in Parsons for 24-hour results.