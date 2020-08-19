I delivered the Kansas City Star and Times in 1946 when I was in the 6th grade at Washington School. My route went from the 1500 block South to Fieldcrest and I carried 143 papers twice a day.

I worked for Fogarty News. I can honestly say that I never had better bosses than Charlie and Christine Fogarty.

It all started when my dad gave me an old bicycle frame. I would go and get groceries from H & R Brown and Caspari’s Grocery and deliver them for 35 cents a day in order to buy enough parts for the bicycle to start my paper route and make some “real money.”

First I bought two wheels and a chain and sprocket, then one pedal, next a seat and then a basket ... and finally the other pedal.

I was on my own for deliveries no matter what the weather or how thick the paper. The Kansas City Centennial Edition was so thick that there were only seven papers to a bundle — compared to the usual 150 to a bundle. The bundles, that day, were dropped at strategic points along the route.

My aim had to be good ... and it was. I have to say that most paper persons of recent memory have done a good job hitting our porch and none (so far) have hit any windows. If we hit and broke a window, it came out of our pocket. If we couldn’t pay for the window we were fired!

Dogs were a big bother. It was no big thing to be nipped several times a week — it went with the job.

Collecting was not my favorite part of the job. We got one half a cent a day for each paper. If we had a complaint, it cost us ten cents

I finally got enough money saved to buy a brand-new, heavy-duty Schwinn bike. My next major purchase was a Whizzer motor for the bike. I rode that motorized bike to Joplin, Baxter Springs and all points in between.

I delivered for about three years — until I got a better paying job at Marrone Fruit Co.

— Jack Stanley Sr., 6-28-00

• • • • •

I began carrying the Pittsburg Sun during WWII in the town of West Mineral. I was nine years old. My route covered the entire town.

The previous carrier had been a man in his seventies who walked the entire five and one half mile route every day a paper was published. Since he had carried it for several years — and knew all the shortcuts — I did not change the established route very much.

My constant companion, from the start, was my faithful dog “Bud.” He was the type of dog every boy should have — very intelligent, obedient and seemed as though he knew my very thoughts and feelings.

It wasn’t long before Bud knew the route better than me and would run ahead turning down the correct street or alley until the route was completed. It was some time before I paid particular attention that Bud was “marking” the route way each morning a significant number of times.

It occurred to me one morning to count the number of “markings” old Bud made. He would hit the likely targets —trees, posts, bushes, fireplugs and corners of buildings. By the time we got home the total — which has not faded from my memory in all this time — was thirty-three in the five and a half mile run. Bud had averaged 6.0 markings per mile. In addition he made two of the other type.

I suppose, in his mind, he owned the whole town.

— C.M. Boccia, 6-28-00

If you have a paperboy story to share, you can send it to me at jtknoll@swbell.net or 401 W. Euclid, Pittsburg, KS 66762. — J.T. Knoll