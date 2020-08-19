PITTSBURG, Kan. — A high-speed police chase that started in Pittsburg early Wednesday ended when the suspect’s vehicle crossed the state line into Missouri, although law enforcement officers were able to get a license plate number for the vehicle to follow up in their investigation.

The pursuit began shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Smelter streets in Pittsburg, when a Pittsburg Police Department officer attempted to stop a dark-colored vehicle with no rear windshield for an equipment violation. The suspect led police on a chase headed south to 4th Street, and then east on 4th Street and out of the city limits.

Pittsburg police discontinued their pursuit after the suspect vehicle left the city limits. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up the chase in or near Opolis, however, according to Undersheriff Scott Tyrell, but discontinued the pursuit after the vehicle crossed the state line.

Deputies were able to get the vehicle’s license plate number, though, and forwarded that information to the PPD, which will continue to investigate the case.