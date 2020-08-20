In a partnership with Network Kansas, the Girard Chamber of Commerce E-Community Team announced the Restart Kansas loan program Thursday.

A total of $15,000 in loan money is available. The loan program offers a 48-month payback term after a 4-month deferral period. The interest rate is set at 2%. Applicants must be a for-profit business located anywhere within Crawford County, Kansas.

Applications will be available for interested businesses to download at www.girardkansaschamber.com. Application deadline is Sept. 30. Loan recipients will be announced in October.

The Girard Chamber E-Community Team also has funding available for business start-ups, expansions and succession purchases through the local E-Community program. This loan program (open to for-profit businesses in the USD 248 school district) requires a bank match and terms are determined on a case-by-case basis.

For more information on either loan program, contact Julie Smith at juliesmith@ksu.edu or by calling 620-238-0704.