LEAVENWORTH—Individuals who identify as a part of the Gen Z generation or as a millennial and who are currently single might take note that there is a new study out showing why. In a sample of 1,332 people, Decluttr (an online marketplace for selling unwanted CDs, DVDs, games, books and tech items), found that 47 percent of young Americans would not want to be in a serious and romantic relationship with someone who does not recycle.

Forty-five percent said they would not date someone who used an excessive amount of single-use plastic. The people who participated in the survey were between the ages of 18 and 29, and 67 percent of those people said that global warming is a "real, man-made and a serious threat."

For them, it is currently a more significant issue than the economy.

According to the survey, 90 percent of millennials and Gen Zers regularly recycle while 43 percent choose to compost and 27 percent shop "zero plastic" to save the earth.

Decluttr also documented that most of these younger people who would write off the capability of a romantic companion over their recycling behavior are participants in digital waste. Three in five of the respondents did not comprehend the term "e-waste" and 57 percent were not aware of the harmful impact e-waste could have on the surroundings if gadgets aren’t disposed of or recycled well.

The top two devices which might be reportedly hitting landfills in 2020 are charging cords and cables at 49 percent and headphones at 42 percent, according to Decluttr.