PITTSBURG, Kan. — At approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Pittsburg police officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter on North Broadway in response to a report of an infant left in an unattended vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 9-month-old child had been left in a vehicle, which was turned off, for what was later found to be approximately 20 minutes with the outside temperature being around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a police department press release.

After discovering the infant, Walmart staff members opened the car and rescued the child. Crawford County Emergency Medical Service was also dispatched and the infant was taken to Ascension Via Christi hospital for evaluation.

The mother of the infant, Ariana R. Garza, 23, of Pittsburg, was in the store at the time and returned to the car while officers were on scene, according to the release. After further investigation, Garza was arrested for felony aggravated endangerment of a child, and was transported to the Crawford County Jail for booking. Garza was later released on a $3,000 bond.

The incident was still under investigation Monday. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.