Wednesday at noon is the deadline to apply for funding through Crawford County’s Small Business/Nonprofit Grant Program Round Two, which is paid for by Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funds that have been made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crawford County Counselor Jim Emerson said Tuesday that the county has received more than 30 applications for grants through the program, but money is still available for small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

"We’d love to see some more," Emerson said. "We’ve got the money set aside. So I hope people log onto crawfordcountykansas.org, there’s a SPARK link I think right there where they can scroll down and find it. It’s an easy application. Be sure to get those in."

The direct link to the SPARK grant page is www.crawfordcountykansas.org/sparkinfo.html. Emerson also noted that Community Development Block Grant coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding is also still available.

"We do not have many applications under that grant, so we’d like to be sure people are applying for that," Emerson said.

The CDBG-CV grant application is available on the home page of the county website, crawfordcountykansas.org, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 31. For more information contact the county clerk’s office at 620-724-6115 or County Counselor Emerson at 620-724-6390.