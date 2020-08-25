PITTSBURG, Kan. — Starting Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will replace a 100-foot section of concrete at U.S. 69 and 20th Street in Pittsburg.

The section of new concrete did not meet thickness specifications and will be milled and replaced.

Northbound traffic will be carried through construction on the shoulder of the highway. Southbound traffic will not be affected. Weather permitting, the work should be completed and traffic restored to the normal pattern by Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention and slow down at the work zone.