PITTSBURG — The Kansas State High School Activities Association has outlined a potential framework for school districts that decide not to hold sports this fall to participate in a modified sports season in 2021.

The KSHSAA Executive Board announced a unanimous 9-0 vote for a modified sports season, to be played in March and April of 2021, for school districts that decide to postpone their fall sports slate.

Now the plan goes to the 78-member Board of Directors, needing a majority vote to be approved.

There will be no postseason for the schools that participate in the modified schedule, with the plan being that the fall sports champions would come from the traditional fall sports season.

Currently, area school districts are still on track to participate in the traditional fall sports season scheduled to begin next month.

School districts have until Sept. 21 to decide if they want to commit to the modified season.

Before Monday’s vote, The Shawnee Mission, Olathe, Blue Valley, Wichta and Kansas City, Kansas public schools were the only districts to cancel or postpone their fall season.

Schools may participate in the normal fall sports season and still be eligible for the modified season if they do not exceed the following:

-- Cross country: four meets or beyond Oct. 10.

-- Football: 5 games or beyond Oct. 17.

-- Girls golf: 5 meets or beyond Sept. 26.

-- Gymnastics: 6 meets or beyond Sept. 26.

-- Boys soccer: 9 games or beyond Oct. 10.

-- Girls tennis: 5 meets or beyond Sept. 26.

-- Volleyball: 20 points or beyond Oct. 10.

Schools hold the option of participating in the normal fall season for some sports and the delayed season in others.

A delayed fall season would move back the spring sports scheduled start, which would begin March 28 instead of the typical March 1 start date.