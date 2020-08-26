PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested Wednesday for the alleged rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, detectives with the Pittsburg Police Department responded to an address on Fieldcrest Drive in Pittsburg, where they arrested Teddy Lee Brand.

The arrest came as the result of an investigation initiated in early August, when Brand was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child under 14 years of age, according to a department press release. The sexual contact is alleged to have occurred over the course of the past year.

After his arrest, Brand was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was booked in. Brand will be charged with one count of rape of a child under the age of 14, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties of a child under the age of 14. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.