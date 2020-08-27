An Oklahoma cowboy and rodeo pickup man with many Kansas friends and relatives died Tuesday as a result of injuries incurred in a horseback collision last week during the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo in Guymon, Okla.

During the Bronc Match on Aug. 20, Frontier Rodeo Company pickup man Rex Bugbee collided hard with fellow pickup man Shawn "Too Tall" Calhoun. While Calhoun walked away sore but unscathed, Bugbee had to be transported to the trauma unit in Lubbock, Texas, for treatment of multiple serious injuries, including broken ribs, face bones and a shoulder blade; collapsed lungs; and several brain bleeds.

Rodeo fans from across the nation offered support and prayers for Bugbee and his family after the accident through hundreds of tweets, Facebook and YouTube posts.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Rex Bugbee, who succumbed to his injuries today. Please keep his family and our rodeo family in your thoughts and prayers. He is riding the streets of gold tonight," said Mitzi Wynn, president of the Miss Rodeo Florida Association.

Comments from Medicine Lodge’s Gyp Hill Premiere site in Kansas included a statement from XIT Rodeo & Reunion: "We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Rex Bugbee's family and the family of Frontier Rodeo Company. The world of rodeo lost one of the greatest cowboys to ever grace this earth. He was a top hand and man many young cowboys could look up to. We are forever grateful that Rex was a part of the XIT family. Please continue to send prayers to Rex's family, friends and Frontier Rodeo Company."