Crawford County Mental Health Center was recently awarded a $4,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas to fund the "The Recovery Backpack of Hope" program, the mental health center announced this week.

The program will provide vulnerable, high-risk clients entering the residential addiction treatment program with basic hygiene and clothing needs, according to a press release. Approximately 50 clients enter the Addiction Treatment Center residential program annually without any possessions or basic necessities.

WIth funding from the grant, CCMHC has been able to buy necessities including shoes, socks, underwear, shirts, pants, deodorant, a hairbrush, shampoo, conditioner, and toothbrushes and toothpaste that it can provide to clients, as well as cold weather items such as coats, gloves, and hats as needed due to weather conditions.

The cost to provide these items has been absorbed by Crawford County Mental Health Center in the past, but due to financial constraints linked to COVID-19, CCMHC applied for grant funding through the Community Foundation of SEK.

Filling these fundamental needs allows the client a sense of dignity and gives them a chance to focus on their recovery and treatment, hopefully resulting in a more successful treatment program and lowering the chance of recidivism.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas. Their support allows us to continue to serve and meet the mental health needs of our community," CCMHC Executive Administrator Michael Ehling said in the release.

CCMHC has been serving the mental health needs of Crawford County, Kansas since 1961 and offers services to all residents of Crawford County and the surrounding areas, without regard to race, age, creed, color, national origin, or economic status. For more information visit www.crawfordmentalhealth.org or call 620-231-5130.