PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital marked the 25-year anniversary of its Cancer Center with an event Thursday where it also unveiled the results of its Legacy of Hope II fundraising campaign, which had originally aimed to raise $770,000 but ended up raising closer to $1 million to update the Cancer Center.

The total amount raised was $933,501.

“Obviously this success is due to our wonderfully supportive community and the donors of this community,” Randy Cason, president of the hospital, said at the event. “This community has always stepped up.”

The total cost of renovating the Cancer Center will be $6 million, and will include a new HVAC system and a variety of upgrades such as the recent addition of a Varian TrueBeam Accelerator for treating radiation oncology patients.

Johnna Norton, executive director of the Mount Carmel Foundation, also spoke at the ceremony.

“We have had such great support of this project in the community and it’s very close to people’s hearts,” Norton said. “We take care of a lot of your family members, my family members, my friends and your friends and others in your circle, so it’s a special place, it’s a special team that takes care of special patients.”

Major donors to the campaign included Richard Miller, the Bicknell Family Foundation, Gordon and Bev Elliott, Troy and Susan Cook, Ken and Debbie Brock, Gary and Susie Lundy, Nancy Miller, Vicki Dennett, Radiation Oncology Associates Inc - Dr. Duane Myers, the Mathew Family Fund, along with an anonymous donation of $500,000. The project is expected to be completed next summer.