PITTSBURG, Kan. — Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the City of Pittsburg in conjunction with the City of Frontenac will begin work along Atkinson Road from Broadway Street east to the end of the asphalt section just east of Michigan Street.

This work will continue through Friday, Sept. 11, and will include miscellaneous removal and prep work for the new asphalt overlay.

From Monday, Sept. 14, through Wednesday, Sept. 16, Atkinson Road between Broadway Street and Joplin Street will be completely closed to through traffic and will only allow access to residents living in the immediate area. The closure will be effective from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily to allow the crews to safely overlay the street.

The City of Pittsburg is recommending a truck route detour for deliveries to and from the Northeast Industrial Park. It is recommended that truck traffic follow the truck route the entire week of September 14 to 18.

Motorists should expect possible changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays during construction. Even though traffic control will be in place to allow traffic to use all the streets in the area of construction, traffic will be slowed due to lane closures. A pilot car will be utilized during phases of construction.

Side streets could also be temporarily closed as the pavement operation moves through the intersections. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed, city staff said in a press release. Please contact the City of Pittsburg Public Utilities Department at (620) 240-5126 with questions regarding this project.