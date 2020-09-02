Born and raised in Pittsburg, Dr. Megan Carlson is coming home to the Four State area to join Freeman Health System in Joplin as an obstetrician and gynecologist.

Carlson’s father is an internal medicine physician in Pittsburg, and her mother is a nurse practitioner in endocrinology in Kansas City.

"I grew up in hospitals," Dr. Carlson said in a press release. "I wasn’t pressured to go into medicine, but my dad was a positive influence. He would take me to the hospital and read an echocardiogram. If you were good, you got ice cream. He even took part in my hooding ceremony at my graduation from medical school."

Carlson isn’t just coming home geographically; she’s also coming home to Freeman Health System, where she trained as a medical student.

"As a student, I worked with Dr. Rob McNab and internal medicine," Carlson said. "I found all the internal support I needed to be completely prepared for my residency at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. I had such a great experience that I am looking forward to someday working with medical students from KCU Joplin."

A graduate of Pittsburg State University, Carlson attended medical school through Kansas City University Medical School. She knew she wanted a surgical specialty and discovered her calling while shadowing an OB/GYN her second year.

She also worked with Drs. Angela Langer and Craig Chandler doing rotations at Freeman.

"They were mentors and are now colleagues," Carlson said. "There was nothing better I could have asked for than to work with the people who started my training."

Dr. Carlson is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is certified in Rosser Top Gun Advanced Laparoscopic Training, Neonatal Resuscitation Program and Electronic Fetal Monitoring. She welcomes patients at Freeman Women’s Healthcare Associates in Suite 401 of the Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion in Joplin.

To make an obstetrics or gynecologic appointment with Dr. Megan Carlson, call 417-347-7009.