PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg High School Varsity and JV girls volleyball game against Independence on Thursday could be in jeopardy following an alleged Covid-19 outbreak.

The Independence Athletics Department twitter account posted Wednesday morning that Thursday’s matchup against Pittsburg High School was cancelled due to the Pittsburg JV and Varsity teams having to quarantine.

Thursday’s game was scheduled to be the Purple Dragons volleyball home opener.

This is a developing story. Pittsburg High School was reached out to for comment, please go to morningsun.net for more information.