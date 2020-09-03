PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg announced earlier this week it would extend the hours of its burn site for residents wanting to discard tree limbs and brush following last Saturday’s storm, but changed course Thursday, saying it would close the site at noon Friday, Sept. 4, to burn off the pits.

Previously, the city had said it was extending the burn site’s hours to be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, Sept. 11, and also extending the hours of its second Saturday burn site event to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept.12.

The burn site, located 1.5 miles east of Rouse on Quincy Street, is typically only open from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. The service is for tree limbs and brush only. No household trash, landscape timbers, treated wood, etc. are accepted, and wood must be in its natural form.

The decision to close the burn site early on Friday was made due to an overwhelming amount of brush at the site, according to a city press release. The burn site will re-open Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8 am. For more information, contact the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at (620) 231-8310.