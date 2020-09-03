Ottawa High School freshman Brock Wadkins nabbed the biggest bass at the state level, which propels him to national competition at Bill Siemantel’s Big Bass Zone Junior Championship.

Brock and 51 other anglers will travel from their home states to Idaho in early October for one of the world’s most prestigious bass tournaments for teens.

Prizes total more than $300,000 and include five college scholarships, a $35,000 bass boat, and fishing trips to the Amazon and Mexico.

"I love fishing and this is an amazing opportunity for me to compete at the national level for the first time," Wadkins said. "Plus, there’s so much more to the Big Bass Zone tournament. I’m also getting sponsors and learning business relationships. It’s incredible. I’ll be working hard to do everything I can to make my town, Ottawa, state of Kansas, my sponsors, and my parents proud."

This competition spanned seven months, with the young anglers across the country attempting to catch the biggest bass in each state. The national championship will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at The Willows Club at Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho.

Wadkins’ biggest catch came with four days left in the state competition. He won the state title with a bass weighing 6.72 pounds.

He recently became a member of the Outcast Fishing Team.