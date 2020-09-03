Note: This story has been updated from the version appearing in the Sept. 3 print edition of the Morning Sun to clarify that the previously reported COVID-19 “outbreak” involving Pittsburg High School’s girls volleyball team included only one student who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School announced the cancellation of its next three girls volleyball outings, as a “preventative measure following guidelines from KDHE and Local Health Officers.”

The following games have been cancelled over the two weeks:

Thurs., Sept. 3: Pittsburg, Independence, Labette County, and Parsons at Pittsburg

Thurs., Sept. 10: Carthage at Pittsburg

Tues., Sept. 15: Pittsburg at Parsons

According to the Pittsburg High School, one student has tested positive for COVID-19, and three students and one staff member have been exposed due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive outside of the school.

“We need our community and students to follow the guidelines put in place,” said Activities Director Jeff Staley. “Wear your mask, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands…this is the only way we can keep numbers down and our athletes in the game.”

This news comes after the Independence Athletics Department’s Twitter account posted Wednesday morning that Thursday’s matchup against Pittsburg High School was cancelled “due to Pittsburg High having to quarantine their JV and Varsity Volleyball.”

Later that day Carthage High School also tweeted out that their game next Thursday against Pittsburg was cancelled.