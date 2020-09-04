PITTSBURG, Kan. — At approximately 3:40 a.m. Thursday, a law enforcement officer was on routine patrol in southwest Pittsburg when they were flagged down by a motorist who wanted to report criminal activity.

The motorist reported seeing a male suspect in the area of West Quincy and South Pine streets breaking into vehicles. Officers then responded to the area and observed that several vehicles parked on Quincy Court had been broken into.

Officers continued to search the area until they located a male suspect inside a vehicle in the area of the 1300 block of South Pine Street, according to a police press release. Upon contact, the male suspect, who was later identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile from Pittsburg, allegedly attempted to flee from officers, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

Items allegedly located in the juvenile suspect's possession were identified as belonging to several victims whose vehicles had been broken into. Officers continued to check the area, and identified at least four additional burglarized vehicles. More calls came in throughout the day and an additional four vehicles were identified as having been broken into.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and brought to the police station for additional processing on charges for numerous counts of felony burglary to a motor vehicle, theft and interference with law enforcement.

The same juvenile suspect was apprehended on Aug. 6 for breaking into numerous vehicles around the 1100 block of South Smelter Street, according to police.

The Pittsburg Police Department would like to remind the public to not leave any valuables inside their cars overnight and to lock their car doors, the department said in its release.

This incident was still under investigation Friday. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.