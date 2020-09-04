This article has been updated from the version posted Sept. 3.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and rape incident Tuesday. Abdul Wali Shoatz, 24, was located and taken into custody Tuesday, and Fedor Lee Warren Lomax, 25, turned himself in Friday, according to police.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to follow up on a report of a possible kidnapping and sexual assault.

The victim reported being held against their will for several hours and sexually assaulted by two male suspects earlier that morning, according to a Pittsburg Police Department press release.

Investigation continued throughout the day and shortly before 7 p.m., Shoatz was located and arrested without incident and transported to the Crawford County Jail.

The Pittsburg Police Department announced Thursday that it was attempting to locate Lomax and a warrant had been issued, and shortly after noon on Friday Lomax turned himself in, according to police, and was transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Shoatz and Lomax are each being charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated intimidation of a victim.

Shoatz was initially being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, but had his bond amount increased to $250,000 by the 11th Judicial District Court of Crawford County following his first court appearance. Lomax was also being held Friday in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.