KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Two defendants who were arrested after their meth lab caught fire were sentenced Thursday to federal prison, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said.

Orlando Cortez-Nieto, 43, Kansas City, Kan., and Jesus Cervantes-Aguiler, 23, Kansas City, Kan., were sentenced to 20 years each.

During a jury trial in July 2019, the defendants were convicted on charges that included conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that on Dec. 1, 2017, firefighters responded to a house fire at 2739 Cleveland in Kansas City, Kan. They discovered a methamphetamine conversion lab inside the house. Prosecutors introduced evidence tying the defendants to the drug lab, including a blue spiral notebook in which cash transactions were recorded, as well as business surveillance video showing a defendant buying items found in the meth lab.

