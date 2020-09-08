Kansas’ application for President Donald Trump’s Lost Wages Assistance Program was approved by the federal government, Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday.

The Lost Wages program, which would use money from FEMA to provide unemployment benefits for those economically affected by the pandemic, would dole out $300 per week to unemployed Kansans.

The money totaled $63 million, and Kansans may see the money as soon as late September, Acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright previously told a state task force.

"We will work to distribute these dollars as quickly and efficiently as possible to keep Kansas families in their homes and food on their tables," Kelly said in a statement.

The program is only available to those who are already receiving at least $100 in unemployment benefits. A claimant must also self-certify that her or his unemployment was caused by COVID-19, the governor’s office said.

Payments will remain in effect until FEMA terminates the program.

Initially, the governor had wanted to use the program to give out an additional $400 per week, with the extra $100 coming from statewide COVID-19 relief funding. Republicans turned it down, saying the statewide funding would be better used for testing and other purposes.