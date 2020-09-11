The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) will offer a drive-through flu shot clinic on Saturday, Sept. 12, at its Pittsburg location at 3011 N. Michigan St. Vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, CHC/SEK said in a press release, not only to reduce your risk from flu but also to conserve potentially scarce health care resources.

At CHC/SEK, there is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving a flu shot. For those with health insurance, their insurance will be billed for the service; however, no money will be collected from participants regardless of their insurance status.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for everyone six months of age and older, with rare exceptions, because it is an effective way to decrease flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, CHC/SEK said in its release.

Participants should enter the CHC/SEK property from Michigan and 31st street and follow the signs. To keep the vaccination line moving, they are asked to wear clothing where their left shoulder is easily exposed.

Getting an annual flu shot, and good health habits like washing your hands can help stop germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub, CHC/SEK said in its release.

Covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing may prevent those around you from getting sick. Make it a habit to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home, school or office.