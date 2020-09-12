PITTSBURG — The St. Mary’s-Colgan Football team rushed for 383 yards on their way to a 38-24 victory over St. Michael on Friday.

Domenico Bevilacqua led the way for the Panthers, notching 257 yards on 31 carries. Bevilacqua also rushed for three of Colgan’s touchdowns.

Bevilacqua’s largest run of the day came on Colgan;s final touchdown, sealing the victory with a 62-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Bevilacqua’s other two touchdowns were punched in from inside the five yard line.

The Panthers(1-1) opened the game on a 10-0 run, thanks to a Janko Kalan field goal and Bevilacqua’s first touchdown.

St. Michael responded with two long touchdown passes in the second quarter, retaking the lead from the Panthers.

St. Mary’s-Colgan score four unanswered touchdowns, including a 24-yard interception for a touchdown to break a 24-24 tie.

Friday marked Colgan’s first win of the season, after falling in a close game against Girard in their season opener.

Colgan struggled to contain the Girard attack, as the Trojans reeled off 359 total yards, including 216 rushing yards. The Trojans were stout on the defensive end, allowing only 207 total yards (106 passing yards, 101 rushing yards).

Girard fell behind early in the first frame, when Gianni Piccini took a punt return 52-yards into the endzone to start the Colgan season strong.